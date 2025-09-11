Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 24-Year-Old Arguably Just Solved Boston's Major Issue

The Boston Red Sox have questions in the starting rotation...

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox may not have come out on top on Wednesday, but they did at least arguably find a short-term solution for the starting rotation.

Boston's rotation isn't clear beyond Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito. Dustin May had a spot but is on the Injured List. Payton Tolle has gotten a few starts. Injuries have piled up and has significantly impacted the team's plan down the stretch.

But, there was a bright spot on Wednesday. Boston promoted lefty Kyle Harrison to make his Red Sox debut. He didn't start the game, but came in for relief. He was great in the outing. Harrison pitched three shutout innings for the Red Sox and struck out two batters. He allowed three base hits, but gave Boston something.

Who will land the rotation spots?

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kyle Harrison
Sep 10, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kyle Harrison (38) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Harrison was the big league brought over in the Rafael Devers trade. He's been starting down with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and had a 3.75 ERA in 12 starts. It was a small sample size for Boston on Wednesday, but he did at least make his case to have a spot in the rotation moving forward. Of the options Boston has, including Harrison, Tolle, and Connelly Early, he has the most big experience in general as he has now pitched in 40 big league games.

With seemingly two spots open, one should go to Harrison. Right now, Early has an argument for the other spot. Tolle has all of the potential in the world. But, he has had a meteoric rise this year and there are still some questions about his secondary pitches. A bullpen stint seems like it could be a good use of him this fall, especially if the Red Sox want to manage his workload and innings pitched.

It took a while for Harrison to get to Boston, but he did enough on Wednesday to warrant another appearance, potentially in the rotation. Injuries have piled up and the depth is being tested. Harrison can help down the stretch.

