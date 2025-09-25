Garrett Crochet's Latest Playoff Comments Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans
Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet has been spectacular all season, and Wednesday night was an appropriate closing statement.
In what is almost guaranteed to be his final start of the regular season, Crochet shut down the first-place Toronto Blue Jays for eight scoreless innings. With their win and the Houston Astros' loss, the Red Sox lowered their magic number to clinch a postseason berth to one.
It was an ace performance from the player the Red Sox made a massive bet on becoming a true ace. And even after putting the finishing touches on a tremendous season, Crochet is far from satisfied.
Crochet already looking ahead to postseason
On a night when Crochet passed the 200-inning mark, lowered his season ERA to 2.59, and nearly guaranteed himself a strikeout title this season with 255, the big lefty was reluctant to admit complacency with the monster season he just had.
“It feels good, not at all satisfied, though,” Crochet said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “We still got a lot of games that we intend on playing, and I don’t intend on that being my last one.”
For all the personal achievements, plus the Red Sox's surge over the last week to put themselves in the driver's seat, a locked-in Crochet could only think about his next start, which should come on Tuesday in Game 1 of the wild card series.
“The next one, that’s what I’m looking forward to right now,” he said, per McCaffrey. “There will be time to be happy about this when the offseason hits. But we intend on that being a month away.”
For Red Sox fans, it's hard not to love those words from a pitcher who the organization traded four major prospects to get, then handed a $170 million extension.
The 26-year-old Crochet has proven all season that he's not shy about wanting the ball in the biggest moments, and the fact that the Red Sox won 23 of his 32 starts speaks volumes about the vital role he played in getting them to this point.
More MLB: Red Sox's Much-Maligned Slugger Suddenly Looks Like Playoff X-Factor