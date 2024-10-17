Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy Hints At Boston's 'Sense Of Urgency' This Winter
Boston Red Sox fans are never sure what to believe when upper management speaks nowadays. But the tone does seem to be changing heading into 2025.
Red Sox fans have been told to be patient. They've been told about the need to build a contender from the ground up rather than shelling out money and prospects for superstars each and every year. They've essentially been told that their time to watch a winning baseball team wasn't here just yet.
Finally, Red Sox brass seems to be telling fans that their time is now.
Chief Executive Officer Sam Kennedy appeared on NESN's 310 to Left podcast recently and was asked about whether or not he thought the team was ready to take risks this winter to get to where they need to be. His response was, at the very least, not a red flag.
“I do… The consistent theme, especially from (owner) John (Henry), has been the building blocks are here and we need to take advantage of that," Kennedy said.
Then, Kennedy went on to say that the Red Sox's emphasis may have been on the progress of the farm system in the past, but now, attention would be more squarely focused on winning games in the big leagues.
“There’s been a very affirmative strategy the last 3-4-5 years to ferociously protect and hold onto prospects," Kennedy said. "But it’s too much to ask fans to care that much about our infrastructure…our fans care about what’s happening at the big league level, and winning games at the Major League level… I think you’re gonna see a sense of urgency around improving what is an organization at the big league level with great building blocks.”
Boston has every tool at their disposal to be aggressive this winter. They have over $60 million in projected 2025 salary cap room. They've got a bumper crop of top prospects. They've even got established big-league stars who could be used as trade chips.
There's simply no excuse for the Red Sox not to make bold moves this winter. An 81-81 finish for this team was unacceptable, especially in hindsight given how the American League playoffs have played out. The New York Yankees are set to cakewalk to the World Series, and the Red Sox may have had a shot to stand in their way.
Kennedy's comments are encouraging at face value. The organization seems to understand that the fan base is growing restless. But until moves start getting made, there's still going to be doubt in the back of those fans' minds.
