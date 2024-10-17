Red Sox 'All-Rookie Team' Honoree Could Be Traded While At Peak Value
With each passing day, the probability of a blockbuster trade feels increasingly likely this winter for the Boston Red Sox.
Coming off a disappointing second half of the 2024 season, the Red Sox are under more pressure than they have been at any point this decade. 2024 was a promising season that ultimately ended in mediocrity. That cannot become the new standard for Red Sox baseball for years to come.
Because of the mandate to win, the Red Sox will have to be aggressive in fixing their flaws, and one of their flaws was having far too many left-handed batters. That constitutes the formula for a trade, and the lefty bat on the move could wind up being the one whose value is the most inflated.
Right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who had a breakout rookie season despite rarely facing left-handed pitching, is a name to watch on the trade block this winter. Originally the throw-in piece of the Christian Vázquez trade with the Houston Astros, Abreu's stock has continued to rise in the 2 1/2 years he's been in Boston.
Recognition has been pouring in for Abreu of late. He was named a Gold Glove finalist in right field on Tuesday, then later in the afternoon, he was also named to MLB.com's All-Rookie first team by Jonathan Mayo.
"If we could have four outfielders, we would, especially because Abreu is also up for a Gold Glove, in right field (18 Defensive Runs Saved and nine outfield assists)," Mayo said.
Abreu, 25, delivered far above expectations in his impressive rookie season, putting up a .781 OPS, seven outs above average, and 3.5 wins above replacement. Now, the question becomes whether he has done enough to solidify his spot as a long-term fixture of the organization.
Everyone involved with the Red Sox knows Roman Anthony is coming to take over one of the corner outfield spots. He's become the biggest star prospect the Red Sox have had in nearly a decade. Eventually, there won't be room both for Anthony and all the 2024 outfield starters, and tough decisions are going to have to be made.
Trading Abreu could come back to haunt the Red Sox in a major way. They already won the trade they made to acquire him, so gambling on making another trade feels like asking for trouble. But sometimes, the only way to get what you want in this sport is to roll the dice.
