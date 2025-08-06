Red Sox Close To Bringing Back Flamethrower For Playoff Push
The Boston Red Sox have arguably the best overall bullpen in baseball but it's about to get even better.
Boston's bullpen has some significant pieces and landed another recently by acquiring Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals. The bullpen has been able to stay afloat, but it hasn't been at full strength. Boston has been dealing with some injuries throughout the campaign -- like every other team -- but is progressing in the right direction.
The Red Sox currently are tied for the best bullpen ERA in baseball. Boston is currently tied with the Texas Rangers for the top spot in baseball with a 3.33 bullpen ERA.
Could Red Sox get reinforcement back for Boston's first serious playoff push in a few years?
The Red Sox's bullpen has been missing flamethrower Justin Slaten since May 28th, but it sounds like he's progressing and could be back in the not-so-distant future. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that Slaten threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and also shared a quote from the righty that he's closer to a return than people realize.
"Injured Red Sox setup man Justin Slaten (shoulder) threw a bullpen session off the mound at Fenway Park on Tuesday," Smith shared. "'I think we’re a lot closer to getting back into action than people realize right now,' Slaten said after he finished. The 27-year-old righty threw his fastball and cutter but no breaking balls. He initially threw off the mound this past Saturday for the first time, but he considers today 'the first official bullpen.' 'Super excited about the way that I bounced back after the other day (Saturday),' he said. 'It was just kind of like mound session and felt really good today.'"
Now, this is an update fans can get behind. Before going down with his injury, Slaten had a 3.47 ERA in 24 appearances. He entered the 2025 season with high expectations. Even with guys like Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendriks on the team, Slaten was at least in the mix for the closer job in Spring Training. That just goes to show what Boston thinks about this guy. He had a 2.93 ERA as a rookie last year in 44 appearances. Now, he's working his way back and if there aren't any setbacks, maybe he could give the Red Sox a significant boost down the stretch as Boston pushes for a playoff spot.
Things are trending in the right direction.