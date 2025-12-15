Red Sox Monitoring Dodgers Champion After Tommy John Surgery

It is nearly impossible to have too many capable relievers in Major League Baseball.

The bullpen is volatile. The Boston Red Sox had a great year in 2025 from a bullpen perspective. The club finished with the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball in the regular season at 3.41. Only the San Diego Padres were ahead of the Red Sox. Key pieces, like Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Greg Weissert, and Justin Slaten, are all slated to return. Other arms, like Jordan Hicks and Zack Kelly will also be with the club. But Boston has moved on some pieces already this offseason, like Brennan Bernardino, and needs to add more depth.

On Monday, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that one guy the club has shown interest in is Evan Phillips, most recently of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston should make a move

"File away for early or mid-2026: The Red Sox inquired with free agent reliever Evan Phillips, who had Tommy John surgery in June," Healey wrote on Monday. "Phillips, non-tendered by the Dodgers, is delaying signing a new contract until January-ish (when he starts throwing off the mound) or even July-ish (when he is expected to return to game action). He is seeking a one-year contract so that he can re-establish himself as healthy and effective and take a bigger swing in free agency next offseason.

"Phillips, 31, had a 2.14 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 45 saves over the past four seasons before blowing out his elbow."

Phillips will miss time after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but could very well be a piece to help the bullpen at a discounted, short-term deal. He has a career 3.36 ERA in 250 appearances. From 2022 through 2024, Phillips appeared in 187 games for the Dodgers and logged a 2.21 ERA. His best season came in 2022 with a 1.14 ERA in 64 outings.

In 2025, he had a 0.00 ERA in seven appearances before hurting his elbow. Phillips was a part of two World Series-winning teams over the last two years and now is out there for the taking. With the production he's had over the last four seasons, he's worth a flier.

