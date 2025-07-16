Red Sox Closer's Scoreless Inning Makes 93-Year All-Star Game History
Six times this season, Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman has pitched a scoreless ninth inning that sent the game to extra innings.
In the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Atlanta, Chapman entered the bottom of the ninth with a 6-6 tie and set the National League down one-two-three. But extra innings weren't in the cards this time.
Chapman's scoreless inning sent the All-Star Game to its first-ever home run derby finisher. Three players from each team got three swings each, and the side with more home runs in those nine total swings was declared the winner.
Ironically, Kyle Schwarber the former Red Sox slugger, ended up sealing the deal for the NL with a perfect three-for-three round only minutes after he weakly lined out against Chapman to start the home half of the ninth. The Senior Circuit won the swing-off 4-3.
Chapman, in typically dominant fashion, struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. on a disgusting splitter after setting down Schwarber, then finished the inning by inducing a check-swing groundout by Brendan Donovan that traveled no more than six inches from the tip of home plate.
Boston's other two All-Stars sat out the game to preserve their health (Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet), so Chapman was the only Red Sox to get in the game. And it nearly didn't happen, as the American League needed two runs in the top of the ninth inning to extend the game.
Fortunately, San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez let up back-to-back doubles before Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan tied it with an RBI infield single against the New York Mets' Edwin Díaz.
It was Chapman's eighth All-Star nod, tying him for third all-time among relief pitchers with former Red Sox Craig Kimbrel. It was also his sixth time pitching in the game itself, and he's now worked five scoreless innings in total with nine strikeouts.
Most importantly, Chapman owns a 1.18 ERA on the season, and if the Red Sox keep winning like they were before the break, he's not going anywhere at the trade deadline.