Red Sox Could Acquire Royals Breakout Star Designated As Trade Candidate
The Boston Red Sox are going to be starved for starting pitching this winter.
Having one more reliable rotation piece could have helped the Red Sox make the playoffs in 2024, and they won't want to make the same mistake twice. Whether it's via free agency or a trade, Boston knows it needs to add at least one more starter to become a playoff team moving forward.
Trades are an interesting possibility because they typically don't affect the salary cap as much as signing top-tier free agents would, and money has suddenly become an issue for the Red Sox these past few years. There are lots of teams with young starting pitchers to move, and one of those teams is the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals had a 28-year-old starter who only got to face one batter in the playoffs this season--former first-round pick Brady Singer. Singer's exclusion from the playoff rotation raises questions about whether or not he could be traded, opening the door for the Red Sox to grab an arm.
Singer was recently named an "unpopular" trade candidate for the Royals by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
"Since it would be out of character for the Royals to shop at the top of the free-agent market, it's hard not to think of them making a classic arm-for-bat trade. And if they do, Singer should be the one to go," Rymer said.
"He has value by way of being a 28-year-old who just made 32 starts and posted a 3.71 ERA, but he was merely the Royals' fourth-best starter. Singer would stand to play that part again if they're able to keep Michael Wacha, who has a $16 million player option for 2025."
In addition to his mid-3's ERA, Singer had 170 strikeouts in 179 innings pitched, both of which were new career-highs. He also had a strong year in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA, but his abysmal 2023 threw observers off the scent of any potential breakout.
If the Royals make Singer available, the Red Sox should absolutely give general manager J.J. Picollo a call. The righty undoubtedly has good stuff, and putting him to work under pitching coach Andrew Bailey could possibly help unlock even more potential.
More MLB: Could Red Sox 'Breakout Player To Watch' Be Valuable Trade Chip This Winter?