Red Sox Could Cut Ties With 10-Year Veteran If Losing Continues, Per Insider
No one wants to have the "Boston Red Sox should sell" conversation. But the Red Sox are giving that fire a lot of fuel.
At 29-33, the Red Sox are four games out of playoff position entering play on Jun. 3. They're now 6-16 in one-run games following Monday night's 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Put simply, they've been a massive disappointment.
The season is still far from over, but the next two months are all the time the Red Sox have to convince Craig Breslow and the front office not to sell off the expiring veterans. And so far, not so good.
It's little consolation, but if the Red Sox do sell, they could make a killing, with so many teams close to the playoff picture and therefore looking to buy. And a top insider believes one of their most attractive pieces could be a veteran bat.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan named outfielder Rob Refsnyder as one of the most attractive pieces the Red Sox would have to move if they chose selling as a direction at the deadline.
"The Red Sox shouldn't be under .500. Regardless of the wounds -- both external and self-inflicted -- they are replete with enough talent to secure an AL playoff spot. If the ugliness continues, though, turning an eye toward 2026 is on the table," Passan wrote.
"They've got an attractive array of players. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has an OPS 36% above league average over the past two seasons and punishes left-handed pitching."
Refsnyder, 34, has a .950 OPS in 22 games this season. He's as good a bench bat as you could possibly find, and there's an argument to be made that he shouldn't be on the bench nearly this often. His contract is also extremely attractive to buyers, as the Red Sox had a $2 million club option they exercised on him this winter.
No one who roots for the Red Sox, inside or outside the clubhouse, wants to see Refsnyder go. But it would be a punishment for the team's poor play, while hopefully granting them some young talent they can use, especially if it's on the pitching side.
