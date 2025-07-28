Red Sox Could 'Dive Into' Trade Sweepstakes For 36-HR Slugger, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox still could use one more big bat at the trade deadline, and that bat had better be able to play first base.
It's been the ongoing saga of the season in Boston - Triston Casas' injury, Rafael Devers refusing to take over at first base, and the subsequent Devers blockbuster. But quietly, fill-ins Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez did a great job keeping the Red Sox afloat at the position.
However, Toro has gone ice cold, and the Red Sox can't be counting on him (or Gonzalez when there's a right-handed pitcher on the mound) to continue holding down the position.
So with four days left to make a deal, the Red Sox should be keeping their options open.
On Monday, Rob Bradford of WEEI floated a surprising possibility: What if the Red Sox make a bold, last-second play for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, the biggest name left on the position player market, and shift him across the diamond?
"Since July 10, the combination of Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro is a combined 6-for-55, with two extra-base hits. Both players have been much more part of the solution than the problem throughout the season, with the need for versatility (Gonzalez at second base, and Toro backing up third) more prevalent than ever. But the Red Sox's offensive inconsistencies of late can't be ignored," Bradford wrote.
"Would they dive into the Eugenio Suarez market? There might not be a more impactful acquisition if such a move were made for the Arizona All-Star. (And he did play first base for the first time over the weekend.) But the desperation by other teams might make such a move too costly."
Arizona moving Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners opened up first base, and Suárez, who is a subpar defender at third, seems to be willing and able to make the switch if a new team wants him there for the rest of the season. And anyone would be stoked to have his 36 home runs and .904 OPS.
It would be an uncomfortable move for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to give up multiple top prospects for Suárez. That's why it might be unlikely at this juncture, but it would undoubtedly be an exciting move.