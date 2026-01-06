Red Sox Getting Flowers With More Potential Fireworks Coming

The Boston Red Sox have gotten plenty of flak recently as the organization is still in need of another power bat.

That remains the case. But it should be noted that the Red Sox have had a solid overall offseason to this point in general. The vast majority of the Red Sox's work so far this offseason has been in the trade market. The Red Sox have added two different starting pitchers in Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. Also, the Red Sox did bring a bat to town in three-time All-Star Willson Contreras.

Boston won 89 games and is trending in the right direction. The club does need another bat, but there is potential that the team can be better overall and have a real shot at taking down the reigning American League East champion Toronto Blue Jays in 2026. To put it in perspective how good the offseason has been, former general manager and current insider with The Athletic Jim Bowden pegged the Red Sox as the fifth most-improved team this offseason and noted there's room for more and that Boston is in the running for Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, and Eugenio Suárez.

The Red Sox can get even better

"Key additions: Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Johan Oviedo, Jake Bennett," Bowden wrote. "The Red Sox took advantage of their relationship with their former head of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who is now running the Cardinals, by making two separate trades with him. Boston traded some good prospects that Bloom was really high on for starter Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras. Gray is the Red Sox’s new No. 2 starter and slots behind their ace Garrett Crochet. Contreras is a significant upgrade at first base and he will supplant Triston Casas and others as the everyday first baseman.

"Red Sox chief of baseball operations Craig Breslow also improved the rotation depth by trading more prospects for Johan Oviedo and completing a prospect challenge trade, sending right-hander Luis Perales to the Nationals for left-hander Jake Bennett, who is closer to big-league ready than Perales. In all of his trades, Breslow did hold on to the team’s very best prospects, but at the same time has traded away a big chunk of their farm system depth. The Red Sox are not done making moves, as they remain in the running for Bregman, Bichette and Eugenio Suárez, among others."

Boston has been bashed, but this is a good barometer of where the team actually is. It has been a solid offseason so far. It will be a perfect one if Bregman or Bichette comes to town.

