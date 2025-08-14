Red Sox Could Have Dilemma With Rumored Target Available
The Boston Red Sox looked around the trade block for first base help around the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline but were unable to get any deals done.
Boston's priority was pitching. The Red Sox landed Dustin May and Steven Matz and looked around for other options as well. Boston was all over the market, but it didn't lead to other deals. It's easier said than done and it seems like Boston specifically threw the kitchen sink at the Minnesota Twins for Joe Ryan, but they didn't budge.
The Red Sox opted to roll with the tandem of Romy González and Abraham Toro at first base instead of bringing someone in. There were guys linked to Boston as well, but the Red Sox stuck with their tandem at the time. First base clearly is still a point of interest for Boston, though. Kristian Campbell has gotten looks at first base down with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and so too has Jhostynxon Garcia.
It seems like the Red Sox are still looking for ways to bolster the spot and another option is available for them now.
Red Sox rumored target out there for the taking down after surprise DFA
It was shared on Thursday that Washington Nationals slugger Nathaniel Lowe has been designated for assignment, per MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Nationals announced Thursday that they’ve designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment," Adams said. "He’ll be the corresponding move to open an active roster spot for Dylan Crews, whose previously reported reinstatement from the 60-day injured list is now official. It’s an unexpected end to what’ll go down as a lackluster tenure with the Nats for Lowe, whom Washington acquired from the Rangers over the winter. The Nats sent lefty Robert Garcia to Texas in hopes that Lowe, who came to D.C. with two years of club control remaining, could be a multi-year option providing middle-of-the-order punch to a young lineup. It hasn’t gone as hoped, to say the least.
"Lowe, 30, was a steady source of production with the Rangers from 2021-24, hitting .274/.359/.432 (124 wRC+) with 78 home runs — including a career-high 27 round-trippers back in 2022. He hasn’t come anywhere near that level of production with the Nationals."
Lowe has 16 homers and 68 RBIs this season in 119 games. He has a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award under his belt. Could be on the next option for Boston?