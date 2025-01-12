Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Have 'Perfect Opportunity' To Trade For, Extend $450 Million Superstar

Could the Red Sox shock the rest of the league?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 25, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a double against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are catching heat these days for their continued failure to spend big-time money.

Walker Buehler's $21.05 million contract is the largest the Red Sox have handed out this winter, and to many, the roster is just one more big bat away from making the playoffs. Specifically, a right-handed bat is on most folks' wish list, due to the predominantly left-handed lineup the Red Sox possess.

Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado have been the most frequently discussed names, due to their obvious availability. But what if the Red Sox could instead shoot for the stars and pry first baseman Vladimir Guerrero loose from the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays?

Guerrero, who is entering his age-26 season, has been one of the best right-handed sluggers in the game when he's at his peak. He finished second in Most Valuable Player voting in 2021 and this past season, had a .940 OPS and finished sixth.

On Sunday, Hannah Filippo of FanSided urged the Red Sox to not only trade for Guerrero, but immediately meet his price for a long-term extension. Doing so would also likely necessitate trading the team's current first baseman, lefty slugger Triston Casas.

"The perfect opportunity for the Red Sox to combat critics’ spending disapproval has just fallen into Boston’s hands," Filippo wrote. "With Toronto coming up short on Guerrero’s desired $450 million extension by at least $100 million, the Blue Jays would be wise to trade him before the deadline in July so they don’t come up empty-handed and last in AL East again."

"Guerrero would fit in perfectly in Boston. He could easily bat third or fourth next to Devers and his glove would improve the infield defense. The Sox could offer Triston Casas and prospects to the Blue Jays in return, or they could use Casas in another trade to further strengthen the bullpen."

It's hard, under most circumstances, to imagine a team trading their best player to a division rival. But the Red Sox, with their farm system loaded with top position player talents at the high levels of the minor leagues, might be uniquely positioned to make the best offer to the Blue Jays for Guerrero.

Giving up on Casas at this early stage of his career, when he has an impressive .830 OPS in 222 games before turning 25, has felt like too much of a foregone conclusion at times. However, if they are going to cut bait with Casas, Guerrero is the type of player that's worth the risk.

None of this is to say that a deal is imminent, or even likely. But it's definitely a thought the Boston front office has to be pondering as the spring slowly creeps closer.

