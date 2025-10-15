Red Sox Could Reallocate Rafael Devers Savings On Projected $292 Million Duo
The Boston Red Sox made a bold move by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in June 2025. President of baseball operations Craig Breslow doubled down on the deal once it was official, too.
“I do think there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would’ve,” Breslow said after the trade, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan on X.
While that comment was met with criticism, the Red Sox won 89 games, reached the postseason for the first time since 2021, and were one win away from advancing to the Division Series. Now that preparations for 2026 are underway, Breslow has multiple holes to fill on his roster.
Since they believe their “window of contention” is here, it’s time to make some big moves this winter. The lineup could use some work, especially on both infield corners. Making multi-year investments should be easier since offloading Devers took about $250 million in future commitments off the books.
Two acquisitions the club could hypothetically make are signing outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger and re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman.
Could The Red Sox Try To Land Both Bellinger And Bregman This Winter?
Bellinger had a great 2025 for the New York Yankees, slashing .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 25 doubles, 98 RBI, and 89 runs scored in 656 plate appearances. The 30-year-old will opt out of his contract instead of getting paid $25 million in 2026.
He could take over first base if Boston wants to move on from Triston Casas, but he could also shift to the outfield if Casas is still seen as part of the solution. That area of Boston's roster is crowded, but it’d give Breslow more opportunities to trade outfielders as he attempts to supplement the pitching staff.
As for Bregman, Boston saw firsthand the kind of impact he can have. He was an All-Star on the field and a leader in the clubhouse. The third baseman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 homers, 28 doubles, 62 RBI, and 64 runs scored in 496 plate appearances. Now that he’s officially planning on opting out of his three-year, $120 million deal, the Red Sox will also need to fill his spot on the field.
Spotrac projects Bellinger’s market value at six years and $182 million. As for Bregman, his market value is projected at four years for $110 million.
Is signing both Bellinger and Bregman a likely scenario? Probably not – it seems like the Red Sox would be a dark horse for Bellinger, if they’re involved at all. Re-signing Bregman feels more likely, although he and agent Scott Boras might be aiming for a guarantee upwards of $200 million.
However, it’s not hard to see how signing both could bolster Boston’s roster with hopes of returning to the postseason in 2026. Plus, somehow landing Bellinger would force the Yankees to fill the corresponding hole on their roster elsewhere.
