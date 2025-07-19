Red Sox Could Rectify Old Trade Blunder, Acquire $31 Million Athletics Star
Not every trade a Major League Baseball team makes is going to work out.
The Boston Red Sox have been on both sides of that equation many times over. Some of their best players right now (namely, Wilyer Abreu and Carlos Narváez) were acquired in trades before they were established big-leaguers. On the flip side, deals like the Mookie Betts and Chris Sale trades will hurt for quite some time.
One under-the-radar trade flop the Red Sox made was shipping left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. The deal netted them Nick Sogard, a depth infielder at Triple-A these days, but Springs went on to star in Tampa Bay before his 2023 injury set back his career for a year and a half.
However, Springs is now with the Athletics, and proving to be the ace of their staff. In 20 appearances this season, he has a 3.93 ERA (not at all bad in their minor-league ballpark) across 110 innings.
Perhaps the Red Sox could right an old wrong at the trade deadline this season, because Rob Bradford of WEEI recently listed Springs as a potential Boston trade target at the Jul. 31 deadline.
"The former Red Sox (remember that?) is dealing once again, this time serving as the A's best starting pitcher," Bradford wrote. "He is under control through 2027, with a deal that will pay him $15 million in that final season."
That 2027 salary is a club option, but Springs is guaranteed $10.5 million in 2026, as part of a four-year, $31 million extension he signed with the Rays before the 2023 campaign.
Springs has a 3.61 ERA away from the Athletics' home ballpark this season, allowing a slugging percentage of .392 compared to .436 at home.
It's only one option, but Springs would be an interesting addition to the mix as a second lefty for the Red Sox. He'd likely slot in as the number-four starter behind Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, and Brayan Bello.