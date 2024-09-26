Red Sox Could Sign Dodgers Hurler To $54 Million Deal This Winter
The Boston Red Sox could join the free agent sweepstakes this winter for an elite talent currently wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will presumably put his chips on the table this offseason for upcoming free agent Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles, but Burnes is viewed as the No. 1 starter available and will thus be coveted by many suitors.
Another blockbuster option in free agency for Breslow is Jack Flaherty of the Dodgers. Flaherty will also attract a crowd of buyers, but the Red Sox landing the 28-year-old ace is far from impossible.
FanSided’s Katrina Stebbins recently envisioned what a Flaherty-to-Boston contract might look like.
“Flaherty won't go cheaply, but he'll still be cheaper than Burnes,” Stebbins said. “If the Dodgers don't get to him first, what could a potential contract in Boston look like?”
“He's 28, so if he's looking for a multi-year deal, three or four would be the best bet for the buying team. Zachary Rymer at Bleacher Report posited four years and $72 million for Flaherty, for an $18 million AAV. $18 million sounds about right, but four years might be a little too much of a gamble for a pitcher who struggled so much in Baltimore as recently as August of last year.”
“We'll keep Flaherty at $18 million a year, but take the years down to three for a $54 million total. A mutual or club option for a fourth year also seems plausible; it gives the Red Sox an out if Flaherty somehow loses his magic after this season.”
“If the Red Sox find that they really need to stand out from the rest of the pack, then a guaranteed fourth year, maybe with an option for a fifth, might be necessary.”
Breslow and the rest of Boston’s brass will surely be watching Flaherty closely this postseason.
