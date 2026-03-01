Red Sox 27-Year-Old Gearing Up for MLB Roster Spot Battle

The Boston Red Sox's bullpen certainly is thin on left-handed hurlers right now.

Steven Matz left in free agency and joined the Tampa Bay Rays. Justin Wilson is a free agent after logging a 3.35 ERA in 61 appearances for Boston in 2025. Also, Brennan Bernardino is now a member of the Colorado Rockies, among other moves. The Red Sox are fortunate to have potentially the best left-handed reliever in the game in Aroldis Chapman, but still, the club's lefty depth isn't overtly deep.

One guy the Red Sox did bring in this offseason was former Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Tyler Samaniego. He came over in the Johan Oviedo deal and hasn't made his big league debut to this point. He was a 15th-round pick in 2021 by the Pirates and has a 3.82 career professional ERA in 127 total outings down in the minors. He's someone who at some point in 2026, whether that is Opening Day or later on in the season, very well could get a look in the majors for the first time in his career.

He hasn't made his Spring Training debut yet for Boston, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that will change "soon" after he was scratched due to back tightness.

The Red Sox hurler is trending up

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Samaniego (78) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Samaniego improving," Cotillo wrote. "Tyler Samaniego, a left-handed reliever competing for a bullpen spot, is expected to get into game action soon, a source said. He was supposed to make his spring debut Sunday but was scratched due to back tightness.

"That issue turned out to be minor and Samaniego was back to throwing in the bullpen this week. He will soon mount his bid to crack the Opening Day roster. Veteran Jovani Morán is the most likely lefty reliever (outside of Aroldis Chapman) to make the team."

For the Red Sox, it would be huge if Samaniego can get into action soon and earn a job out of camp. The lefty depth is very thin. If anyone can step up, that will solve that problem. If not, one guy who surprisingly is available in free agency is veteran hurler Danny Coulombe after logging a 2.30 ERA in 55 outings in 2025. If the Red Sox don't feel comfortable with what they have, then he'd be the best option to bring in.

But with under a month to go until Spring Training, it's hard to believe some big move is coming. Instead, the fanbase should be hoping that an internal piece, like Samaniego can step up.