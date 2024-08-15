Red Sox Surprisingly Linked To Orioles All-Star In Huge Winter Acquisition
The Boston Red Sox self-destructed late in Wednesday’s home loss to the Texas Rangers; it was a frustrating performance that left some thinking ahead to next season.
Boston is just two games back of the Wild Card right now, but the margin for error is slim with 43 games remaining.
The Red Sox will have to play championship baseball over the next few weeks to give themselves a chance, which is a lot to ask of a team as young as Boston’s.
Chad Finn of the Boston Globe asserted on Thursday morning that the Red Sox are probably on the outside looking in, at least as far as the 2024 playoffs are concerned. At the same time, Finn believes the near future is bright in Boston, so long as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow can acquire a front-end starting pitcher this winter.
Who will that starter be? Finn pointed to Baltimore for a possible answer.
“It’s OK to acknowledge the Red Sox, as feisty as they are, most likely aren’t making the playoffs,” Finn said. “What’s clear: The Red Sox must acquire high-end, trustworthy starting pitching whether via free agency — Breslow is very familiar with (Baltimore Orioles') Corbin Burnes from their NL Central days — or, more likely, by trading from their surplus of quality position players to bolster the staff.”
Burnes hass already communicated what he wants from the team that signs him this winter: contention. Would Burnes be convinced that this Boston team -- with him in the fold -- is ready to contend?
It’s also hard to imagine the Orioles themselves not presenting Burnes with a beefy offer to compete with outside suitors.
Breslow’s hunt for an elite starter will be something to monitor from November onward. If not Burnes, the Red Sox must land an arm of similar caliber if they are serious about taking a step forward in 2025.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Spends 96 Hours In Hospital, Could Surprisingly Need Rehab Stint