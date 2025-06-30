Red Sox Could Soon Part Ways With 7-Time All-Star, Per Boston Insider
A tumultuous month of June is coming to an end for the Boston Red Sox, but that doesn't mean July is going to be any more calm.
The Red Sox shook the baseball universe by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Jun. 15. They've now gone 4-8 since the trade, which has given plenty of ammo to those who criticized the front office for making the move, especially given the timing.
The Red Sox now have a classic buy/sell dilemma looming at the Jul. 31 trade deadline. That wasn't supposed to be in the cards this season, but after seemingly putting themselves in a win-now mindset before the season, the Red Sox are playing their way back into the middle class.
So what if things continue to worsen? The Red Sox, who are three games out of a Wild Card slot at the moment, will seriously have to consider parting ways with their lights-out closer.
On Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald named seven-time All-Star left-hander Aroldis Chapman as a top candidate to be traded at the deadline if Boston waves the white flag.
"What could the Red Sox do if they decide this isn’t their year? The first order of business would be offloading the club’s pending free agents, and Aroldis Chapman would likely be the first to go," Cerullo wrote.
"The 37-year-old left-hander has been fantastic for the Red Sox, solidifying the club’s closer spot while continuing to rank among the sport’s hardest throwers. Chapman has even cut down his walk rate — traditionally one of his biggest weaknesses — and would represent an obvious upgrade to any contending club’s bullpen."
Amazingly, Chapman's 16th major league season has been arguably his best. He's now got a 1.32 ERA through 34 innings, he's still striking out 38.8 percent of the batters he faces, but the biggest difference is his career-low 7.8 percent walk rate.
If Boston hangs onto Chapman and misses the playoffs, it will represent an obvious missed opportunity to grab prospects for a 37-year-old who isn't part of their long-term plans. But waving the white flag would drive a fan base that's already plenty frustrated even more berserk.
