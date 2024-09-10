Red Sox Could Target Projected $48 Million Ex-Yankees Star To Fill Hole
The Boston Red Sox likely will be extremely active this winter in free agency.
Boston has proven this season that it is a team worth investing in. The Red Sox are just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot and have overachieved this season. Boston had extremely low expectations heading into the season but has overperformed despite a plethora of injuries.
The Red Sox could be in contention in the American League in 2025 with a strong offseason and one player who should be near the top of the team's wish list this winter in free agency is former New York Yankees star and current New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino.
Severino will be a free agent at the end of the season and has proven that he has plenty left in the tank. He has a 3.74 ERA in 28 starts this season and likely will cash in this winter. Spotrac is projecting Severino to receive a contract worth roughly $48 million over four years.
Boston showed interest in Severino last offseason before he ended up signing with the Mets. Plus, the Red Sox recently got a good look at him as he shut down the Boston offense in the team's recent series against New York.
Severino is just 30 years old and won't be among the most expensive pitchers available this winter. If Boston wants to add an elite pitcher on a discount, Severino could be that guy.
