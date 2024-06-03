Red Sox Could Target White Sox Ace To Fill Biggest Need At Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are in an intriguing spot right now.
Boston's record doesn't jump off the page as the club currently sits at .500 with a 30-30 record. While this is the case, the Red Sox are in third place in the American League East and there is plenty of reasons for hope.
The Red Sox boast one of the top starting rotations in baseball -- even with an injury to Garrett Whitlock. Boston's offense hasn't been as high-powered as expected but one of the biggest reasons for that is the fact that the club currently isn't at full strength. The Red Sox should get reinforcements back soon in Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida so there certainly are reasons to be excited about the team right now.
The trade deadline is under two months from now and if the Red Sox can rack up some wins, there's a chance they look at adding. The Athletic's Jim Bowden even predicted they will be buyers and look to add starting pitching help.
"The Red Sox are looking to add more starting pitching depth," Bowden said. "They're eagerly awaiting the return of first baseman Triston Casas, who has been out since April 20 with a rib injury. They're getting very little production from that position and badly miss his bat in the lineup."
It's unclear exactly who the Red Sox could land, but Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde could make a lot of sense. Bowden mentioned Fedde as a player who could be dealt and he could be the perfect fit for Boston.
Fedde has shined so far this season and has a 3.12 ERA in 12 starts. He could help fill in for Whitlock down the stretch and also give Boston another affordable starter in 2025. Fedde is under contract for next season at a reasonable $7.5 million.
The veteran righty could help in 2024 and 2025 and likely wouldn't cost too much. Why not consider a deal?
