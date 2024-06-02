Ex-Red Sox Outfielder 'Definitely' Will Be Traded After Red-Hot Start
There are sure to be some interesting players on the move ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The deadline is just under two months away and it's unclear exactly who will be on the move, but it's starting to get a little clearer who could be buyers and who could be sellers.
One club that is an obvious seller is the Chicago White Sox. They have struggled so far this season and likely will be open for business. One player who "definitely" will be traded is former Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Chicago White Sox definitely plan to trade outfielder Tommy Pham before the deadline, but they have not engaged in talks with Atlanta or any other contender yet," Nightengale said.
Pham has shined since signing with Chicago and has launched three home runs, driven in 12 runs, and slashed .287/.333/.411 in 32 games played.
He had a short stint with the Red Sox in 2022 but did leave a positive impression. He appeared in 53 games with Boston and hit six home runs, drove in 24 runs, and slashed .234/.298/.374.
It's clear Pham will be on the move, but a deal with Boston wouldn't make much sense. The Red Sox already have a surplus of outfielders and don't necessarily need to add to the mix. If Pham is dealt, hopefully he will be able to land with a contender.
