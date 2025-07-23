Red Sox Could Trade For 23-Year-Old Rising Star To Play 1st Base, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox should be grateful for what Abraham Toro has done so far this season, while urgently seeking his replacement.
Toro stepped up in a moment of crisis for the Red Sox, when Triston Casas had just been injured and Rafael Devers was actively refusing to play first base. And since Devers' sudden willingness to play that position for the San Francisco Giants doesn't help matters, Toro's numbers falling back to earth should signal to Boston that change is needed.
Because Romy Gonzalez has been an impact hitter against left-handed pitching, the Red Sox would be best served acquiring a left-handed-hitting first baseman for at least the rest of this season. But Casas' future as the starter in 2026 and beyond could also be up in the air.
That means if the Red Sox get a chance to acquire a young first baseman with several years of control, they might not pass it up.
In a recent trade deadline preview, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe named Athletics first baseman/outfielder Tyler Soderstrom as a realistic potential trade target for the Red Sox ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
"The A’s merit watching both because they’re one of the few teams without realistic hopes of contending this season and because they have a surplus of first baseman/left field/DH bats in 22-year-old rookie masher Nick Kurtz, long-term DH/corner outfielder Brent Rooker, and first baseman/corner outfielder Tyler Soderstrom," wrote Speier.
"There’s roughly zero chance the A’s would deal Kurtz or Rooker, but Soderstrom — a 23-year-old who crushes righties (.270/.357/.504 with 17 homers) — is seen across the industry as a potential trade target. With four remaining years of team control after 2025, the A’s are in no rush to move him."
Overall, Soderstrom owns a .782 OPS and 115 OPS+. They're good numbers, but not so impressive that the A's should feel as if he's untouchable. And he may be in a situation in Boston to maximize his talent, playing first base full-time and mostly facing righties.
The only problem is that first, the Red Sox would have to meet some sort of high asking price to get him in Boston.