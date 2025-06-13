Red Sox Could Trade For Marlins Starting Pitcher Not Named Sandy Alcantara
There was a noticeable correlation for the Boston Red Sox this week: The starting pitching was good, and the Sox won a series.
Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Walker Buehler all went at least six innings in Boston's three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays. That, plus the off-day Thursday, did wonders for a bullpen that's been taxed as heavily as any in the game so far this season.
At 34-36, the Red Sox still have a decent chance to get back in the playoff hunt. But if this team is going to reach its full potential, it needs more quality starts, and the current roster may not cut the mustard.
There aren't too many clear-cut sellers this far ahead of the trade deadline, but the Miami Marlins are one of them. Unfortunately, their former Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara, has pitched to a 7.14 ERA this season, significantly diminishing his trade value.
However, Owen Crisafulli believes the Red Sox should trade for a different Marlins starter to stabilize their rotation: 27-year-old Edward Cabrera.
"In a way, the Sox already have their version of Cabrera on their team in Bello, but when Cabrera is on, he's a strikeout machine who is nearly unhittable. The problem with him has always been his command, but his walks per nine innings is the lowest of his career (3.8)," Crisafulli wrote.
"He probably won't cost as much as Alcantara, and after giving up a big package to acquire Crochet, this feels like a much more appropriate move for the front office to make considering the circumstances."
Cabrera owns a 3.99 ERA in 10 starts this season, punching out 56 batters in 49 2/3 innings. He's never reached 100 innings in parts of five big-league seasons so far, so it's a bit risky to task him with finishing out the season in a full-time rotation spot.
Cabrera also won't be a free agent until after the 2028 season, so he'd come with 3 1/2 years of relatively cheap control.
