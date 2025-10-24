Red Sox Could Trade Gold Glove Front-Runner, Keep Jarren Duran: Insider
At this point in the offseason, it's unwise to discount any trade possibility.
The Boston Red Sox have long had a surplus of outfield talent, at least in comparison to the other areas of the roster. Trading one of the four starting-caliber outfielders could allow the Red Sox to beef up other spots of need -- like a No. 2 starting pitcher, for instance.
But as trade rumors swirl around Jarren Duran and, to a lesser extent, Wilyer Abreu, one Red Sox insider is cautioning against the notion that the team's Gold Glove-level center fielder should be marked safe.
Could Red Sox deal Ceddanne Rafaela?
During Thursday's episode of the "Fenway Rundown" podcast, Chris Cotillo of MassLive raised the idea of trading Rafaela and moving Duran to center, where he seems more comfortable, potentially creating the best offensive outfield the Red Sox could put together.
"I would listen on Rafaela," Cotillo said. "I know that the defensive floor is super high. That's going to intrigue teams."
"But to me, Duran's so much better in center than left, inexplicably, right? Is it a downgrade from Rafaela? Yes, but he's okay. You have Duran in center, and Anthony in left, and Abreu in right, and get some team to overpay for Rafaela on a palatable contract, which it is. That could be a pathway that people aren't talking about."
It was a season of streaks for Rafaela, who got red-hot in June and July, but was one of the worst qualified hitters in the majors after the All-Star break. Yet the defense in center is otherworldly, which is a valuable things to let go of, and he's also the only right-handed bat of the group.
At the end of the day, the Red Sox just have to cast a wide net and listen to what teams are willing to give them for all three outfielders (not including rookie superstar Roman Anthony, of course).
Whatever they can get should dictate what they choose to do, and there's no law saying somebody has to get traded if the market isn't right.
