Red Sox Could Trade Rising Star Prospect For Impact Arm Before Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have an outfield prospect on fire in High-A.
As Boston’s big league club sorts through a tough stretch, the Red Sox farm system continues to make headlines.
Outfielder Miguel Bleis, Boston’s No. 12 overall prospect ranked by MLB at the moment, is crushing the baseball in 2025, tallying nine home runs and 35 RBIs for High-A Greenville Drive with a .253/.331/.487/.818 slash line entering Friday.
Beyond the Monster’s Hunter Noll shared a video of Bleis blasting a homer on Thursday, captioning the post, “Miguel Bleis trying to break some windows.”
Bleis’s emergence is great news for Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who now has another arrow in his quiver with which to attack some deadline deals for Boston, particularly to the point of adding pitching.
With the Red Sox’s organizational outfield depth overflowing (even with Roman Anthony still not promoted), moving Bleis while his stock is high would be a wise move for Breslow in the next seven weeks.
Bleis is a five-tool prospect who would certainly intrigue plenty of Major League clubs, and if one of those clubs had bullpen or, better yet, starting pitching depth to part with, Breslow could be in business.
Here are some tidbits from Bleis’s MLB.com scouting report:
“Bleis showed five-tool center-fielder potential as an amateur in the Dominican Republic … (his) combination of electric bat speed, still-growing strength and the loft in his right-handed stroke give him more raw pop than most 21-year-olds. He could produce 25 or more homers per year without swinging for the fences, but he sells out for power with an overly aggressive approach focused on launching balls to his pull side. He generates impressive exit velocities when he connects but will need to improve his swing decisions to find consistent success.”
“Though he has gained at least 25 pounds of strength since turning pro, Bleis has retained his plus speed and turns it loose on the bases. He makes some shaky decisions at times in center field but also has the quickness to overcome a lot of his mistakes and plays as a solid defender there. His plus arm strength helped him notch 22 assists in 174 outfield starts during his first four seasons.”
