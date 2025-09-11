Red Sox, Craig Breslow Expected To Hire New GM Before 2026 Season: Report
It may surprise some to know that the Boston Red Sox currently do not have a general manager, strictly speaking.
What used to be the default job title for every front office's top baseball operations executive is now evolving. Some teams still call their head honcho "the GM." Others have presidents of baseball operations, or in Boston's case, the "chief baseball officer." And in some cases, there is a GM who serves as the second-in-command behind whoever owns that more prestigious title.
Craig Breslow took over that CBO job title after the 2023 season, so he's currently finishing up his second season at the helm in Boston. He hasn't had a GM working underneath him throughout his tenure, but that appears set to change in 2026.
Red Sox looking to hire a GM to work under Breslow this winter
On Thursday, The Athletic reported that the Baltimore Orioles were preparing to hire a new GM to serve under president of baseball operations Mike Elias, who received an under-the-radar promotion from Baltimore's ownership group last offseason.
Rob Bradford of WEEI then quote-tweeted the news with a report that the Red Sox expect to do the same thing this winter, with Breslow in search of a first lieutenant.
"On this subject, Craig Breslow will prioritize finding a GM early this coming offseason," Bradford wrote. "Has gone without one in his first two seasons."
The Red Sox's most recent general manager was Brian O'Halloran, who held the role from 2020, when Chaim Bloom was hired, until 2023, when Breslow took over. O'Halloran was then made the executive vice president of baseball operations.
There are also currently five executives with "Assistant GM" titles in the Boston front office directory: Raquel Ferreira, Mike Groopman, Eddie Romero, Taylor Smith, and Paul Toboni.
While Breslow will ultimately be the face of this Red Sox front office as long as he remains in charge, new voices always bring the potential to make an impact. Whoever Boston hires will be joining the club at an exciting time, and between trades and free agency, they should have their hands full this offseason.
