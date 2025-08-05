Red Sox Cut Ties With 7-Year Fireballer, Wave White Flag On Twins Trade
The Boston Red Sox needed a bullpen shakeup after some late-game incidents over the last few days.
Right-handed fireballer Jorge Alcala had a pretty good start to his Red Sox tenure after arriving in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. But he put the rest of the bullpen in tight spots on both Saturday and Monday, allowing late rallies in would-be blowouts and forcing closer Aroldis Chapman to pick up saves when he should have had rest days.
On Tuesday, the day after Alcala allowed two home runs and a double in a ghastly 1/3-inning outing against the Kansas City Royals, the Red Sox decided they'd had enough. The team announced that Alcala had been designated for assignment, and Isaiah Campbell was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster.
The Red Sox were enamored with Alcala's velocity and decided to trade infield prospect Andy Lugo to the Twins to snag him in June. He rewarded them with a 0.69 ERA and 13 strikeouts in his first 13 innings. But things went south quickly, as he allowed five earned runs, eight hits, four home runs, and four walks over his next 3 1/3 innings.
It was a little surprising to see Alcala gone so quickly, if only because the Red Sox liked him enough to burn a prospect on acquiring him earlier this season, and because Campbell hasn't shown much in the past. But the impending return of Justin Slaten and the Red Sox's plans to convert Triple-A righty David Sandlin into a reliever were likely factors in the decision.
If Alcala clears waivers, perhaps the Red Sox can work on some things with him at Triple-A and even next season in spring training. However, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if another team gives him a look, because velocity always turns heads no matter how rough the stat sheet may look.