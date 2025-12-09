Joe Ryan Sweepstakes Takes Turn Red Sox Fans Will Hate

The Boston Red Sox have landed two starting pitchers this offseason and although reports have pointed to more interest around the league, it sounds like one hurler is at least off the table.

Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins was a guy the Red Sox pursued this past summer ahead of the trade deadline. After failing to get a deal done, the last few months have been full of dreams from Boston fans about a potential winter blockbuster. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal threw cold water on the idea on Dec. 5 by reporting that the Twins are planning to hold onto their top trade candidates, including Ryan.

Red Sox insider Rob Bradford of WEEI pushed the point further on Monday by reporting that Boston has "drawn back" on their pursuit of Ryan.

Boston won't be landing Joe Ryan right now

"From Winter Meetings: Per source, Red Sox have drawn back on their pursuit of Joe Ryan," Bradford wrote on X. "Also worth noting, Connelly Early was never introduced by the Red Sox as part of the trade deadline talks last season. This could change, but wanted to offer up-to-the-minute update."

That's completely fair. Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo are both solid additions for the Red Sox already. Plus, the Red Sox were able to get those deals done without having to include too much capital. Boston traded Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Red Sox traded Jhostynxon Garcia in the package for Oviedo. That's not minimize the packages the Red Sox dealt. Clarke and Garcia were highly-ranked prospects, but Boston is loaded in the rotation and didn't have to include someone like Early, Payton Tolle, Jarren Duran, or Wilyer Abreu to get those deals done.

Ryan is talented, but arguably not worth a package including Duran, Early, or Tolle. That's one person's opinion. But if the Twins aren't considering flipping him right now anyway, that means that it would take something massive to change their mind and that's something the Red Sox shouldn't consider at this time.

