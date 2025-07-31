Red Sox-Dodgers Complete Buzzer-Beater; Land Starter In Boston
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for a new starting pitcher and got one right before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
With just a few minutes to go before the annual trade deadline, the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly came together on a trade to land 27-year-old starter Dustin May in Boston, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.
May -- like fellow former Dodgers starter Walker Buehler -- has all of the upside in the world, but has been bitten by the injury bug. So far this season, May has appeared in 19 total games, including 18 starts. That's the most appearances from him in a season of his career. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie in 2019, 12 games in 2020, five games in 2021, six games in 2022, and nine games in 2023.
When healthy, May has shown flashes. Like in 2023, he had a 2.63 ERA across his nine starts. This year he has pitched to a 4.85 ERA. At the very least, he will provide Boston with depth throughout the rest of the season. He's a rental and therefore the Red Sox don't have any commitment to him beyond the 2025 season. As of writing, the entire trade package hasn't been reported yet. But, it is another example of the Red Sox finding depth. The No. 5 starter position has been open but May could be that guy.