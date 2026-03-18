What Red Sox Fans Need to Realize About Wilyer Abreu After WBC Triumph

The World Baseball Classic was a fantastic watch for Boston Red Sox fans.

Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and even Greg Weissert displayed their heroic capabilities throughout the tournament. But with his home run against Team USA on Tuesday in the tournament final, Wilyer Abreu became the ultimate Red Sox victor -- alongside Team Venezuela teammates Ranger Suárez and Willson Contreras.

WILYER ABREU GOES YARD! pic.twitter.com/wG0Jn0OZVn — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

Abreu's two big-time home runs in this tournament should put Red Sox Nation on notice. Not only will this season be different for the 26-year-old slugger than the first two very good ones he's had in the majors, but it's time for his significance on the team to elevate.

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Abreu is ready to ascend to stardom for Red Sox

Mar 17, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela outfielder Wilyer Abreu (16) hits a home run against the United States in the fifth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Red Sox fans have seen Abreu put up back-to-back very good, but not elite seasons. He's got a career OPS+ of 118, and has been protected against left-handed pitcher. His fantastic right-field defense gives him a high floor, but he's also dealt with bumps and bruises that have kept him out of a few important weeks of games.

As he gets set to play a more important role this season, with the Red Sox presumably letting him cut his teeth more often against left-handed starters, there are a few major positives to take from the WBC.

First, Abreu has started getting to the high fastball, as both of his homers were against four-seamers and the one against Japan in the quarterfinals was at the very top of the zone. ESPN's Jeff Passan dropped an anecdote on Sunday that Abreu had spent the winter "overhauling his swing" to correct the issues he was having.

It's also evident from seeing Abreu's movements on the field that he's never been in better shape, and if there's any chance that helps him stay on the field for all 162 games, all his offseason training will have paid off.

The most important takeaway here is that there's a reason the Red Sox have scarcely entertained the notion of trading Abreu, and there's also a reason no one in the organization seems concerned about the perceived lack of power on this year's roster.

Abreu is set up perfectly for a breakout year, and the past week has just been a teaser.