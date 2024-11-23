Red Sox, Dodgers Frontrunners To Sign Projected $71M All-Star, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox clearly are looking for ways to add offense and are hoping to make a splash.
It seems like Boston really wants to land New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. This isn’t too shocking because he is just 26 years old and is a generational talent who certainly could end up being a Hall of Famer if things continue the way they have gone so far throughout his career.
He’s the type of player you go all in on and he’s projected to get a deal that could be around $600 million. Boston has stiff competition for his services, though, with the Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies also involved.
Landing Soto would be the best move possible, but there will be options out there if the Red Sox miss on him. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi even said that Boston is in the top two candidates to sign All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernández with Los Angeles.
“If Juan Soto goes somewhere else get ready to listen to a lot of conversation about Teoscar and the Boston Red Sox,” Morosi said. “I think the top two candidates right now to sign Teoscar Hernández; the Dodgers and the Red Sox.”
Hernández is projected to get a three-year, $71 million deal this winter by Spotrac. That certainly would cost less than the roughly $600 million figure that has been speculated for Soto. While this is the case, the Red Sox should continue going all out for Soto. Who knows what will happen? Maybe Boston will shock the baseball world.
If not, landing Hernández would be great backup.
