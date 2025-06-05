Red Sox-Dodgers Proposal Would Ship Jarren Duran To Los Angeles
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most talked about teams over the last week or so when it has come to trade rumors.
Boston isn't where it wants to be and currently is 30-34 on the season after a dramatic win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The guy who has been the subject of rumors over the last week is All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran. The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported that the San Diego Padres had interest in Duran and that was the powder keg that kicked off all of the chatter.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer joined in on the speculation and buzz by putting together 10 trade packages for Boston. Rymer had the Los Angeles Dodgers as the No. 2 landing spot for Duran behind the Seattle Mariners and put together a hypothetical package to send three prospects to Boston.
"Trade Proposal: Los Angeles Dodgers get OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox get C/OF Dalton Rushing (Dodgers No. 2), LHP Jackson Ferris (Dodgers No. 3), SS Emil Morales (Dodgers No. 6)," Rymer said. "Why It Works: It's the Padres who actually want Duran, but the Dodgers could also use him and they're frankly a more sensible trading partner for the Red Sox. The Boys in Blue haven't been much better off in left field, as the position has produced minus-0.5 rWAR and a .672 OPS. Much of the blame falls on Michael Conforto, who has been a huge bust on a $17 million roll of the dice.
"This is where Duran would fit in, and he could also move into the leadoff spot and bump Shohei Ohtani down to a more traditional RBI spot. The more at-bats he takes with men on base, the better. For Boston, Rushing could fill a fascinating role as a full-time player who works at catcher, first base and the outfield."
This is just speculation, but does show how Duran is viewed around the league. He's unsurprisingly viewed highly as he's just 28 years old and is under team control through the end of the 2028 season.
Hopefully, the Red Sox can keep winning and shut down all of this wild noise.
