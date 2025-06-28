Red Sox Double Down On Post-Rafael Devers Blockbuster Comments
The Boston Red Sox swung one of the most shocking trades you're ever going to see in-season.
Boston sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a package that brought four players to town, including pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks. Shortly after the trade went through, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow shared that he wants to add to the franchise rather than subtracting. This was in response to a question about whether the Devers trade signalled a sell off.
Breslow continued to talk about the sentiment with The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"I think we’ve talked a lot about looking to the future, at some point, the future has to be now," Breslow said. “We went into 2025 expecting to compete for the division and expecting to make it to the playoffs. We haven’t played as well as we’re capable of, but that goal still exists, and we’re not so far away that we should be thinking about 2026 or 2027.
"There’s a lot of games to be played between now and the deadline, but we are thinking about how we bolster the team,” he said. “How we do identify the needs that we have and are aggressive in getting those players to put us in a position that we talked about all offseason."
There still is about a month to go until the deadline, but it sounds like the Red Sox are going to be aggressive.
