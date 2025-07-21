Red Sox Duo Have Changed Boston’s Deadline Priority
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs and now have a 54-47 record.
Boston dropped two of three games against the Cubs, but looks like one of the best teams in the American League. The upcoming July 31st trade will be a way to fortify the roster and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow recently talked about the team’s plans and how Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello have changed the perception around the rotation.
"We're approaching the deadline, looking at ways to bolster the team given the play over the last month and a half or so," Breslow said. "And you know, I think that I've been saying that the needs seem to be a bit fluid because if we talked two and a half months ago, we would've said we just lost our first baseman for the season, and we've got to figure that out. But we've gotten really strong play out of Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro. But we'll be open-minded about the opportunities to bring in a bat that can play first base...
"A month and a half ago, we would've said we need somebody who can pitch toward the front of our rotation. Then you look at what Lucas (Giolito) and Brayan (Bello) have done; they're pitching every bit the part of a guy who can pitch at the front of our rotation, but I don't think you'll find anybody who comes on here and says they have enough starting pitching, so that's going to be an area of focus for us as well."
This is a team worth getting excited about. But, how will they address the deadline?