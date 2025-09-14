Red Sox Early Prediction To Cut Ties With $10 Million Ex-All-Star
There are still a few weeks left to go in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.
It's too early to think about the offseason. The Boston Red Sox are in the hunt for a playoff spot and that will be the subject of discussion over the next few weeks. Despite this, there's already noise building about who will be back next year -- and who could not be. This is just the nature of professional sports. You're always going to see overreactions after a game or two and also takes on who could make a team better. That doesn't even include the chatter about who shouldn't be on a team's roster. It never ends.
There is just a few weeks left to go in the regular season but FanSided's Katie Manganelli shared a prediction of three guys who won't be bakck next year, including former All-Star Liam Hendriks.
"The Red Sox in February 2024 signed Liam Hendriks to a two-year deal as he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery," Manganelli said. "Boston hoped he would be healthy in time to pitch late in the 2024 campaign, but setbacks kept him off the mound. Hendriks was also injured to begin the 2025 season, and he began the year on the injured list with elbow inflammation. After his activation, he pitched only 13.2 innings before his return to the IL with a hip issue.
The Boston Red Sox will have a decision to make
"Hendriks' 13.2 innings pitched didn't go well, either, although that's a small sample size. He let up 10 earned runs on 12 hits, notched 12 strikeouts and walked seven batters. Hendriks and the Red Sox also had a disagreement in early August after Cora announced that he likely would not pitch again this season due to his injuries.
"Hendriks told reporters he disagreed, and that he was dissatisfied with the communication between he and the front office (where have we heard that before?). Hendriks' contract expires at the end of the season, and it's hard to imagine either side pursuing a reunion for next year. Unfortunately, Hendriks' tenure in Boston wasn't as successful or memorable as he, the Red Sox, or fans hoped."
It's a fair idea, but just a tad early. Hendriks signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Boston with a mutual $12 million option for 2026. Unfortunately, he has only been able to pitch in 14 games so far this season due to injuries. Hendriks when he's healthy and at his best has been one of the best relievers in baseball. His run from 2019 through 2022 was incredible. A 2.26 ERA in 226 appearances to go along with three All-Star nod. He's also a two-time Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award winner. The mutual option doesn't seem likely to be picked up, but if he's healthy it wouldn't hurt to give him another shot.
More MLB: Jazz Chisholm's Bold Yankees Message After Beating Red Sox