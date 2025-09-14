Jazz Chisholm's Bold Yankees Message After Beating Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox lost for the second straight day against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Boston began a three-game series against New York with plenty of hope on Friday. A series win could've moved the Red Sox into the top American League Wild Card spot. Instead, the Yankees won both of the first two games and now Boston's playoff perception is completely different. That's just the nature of the game. Things move quickly.
Now, the Red Sox are in a three-way tie for the final two Wild Card spots behind New York. Boston is 2 1/2 games behind the Yankees with an 81-68 record. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners also both have an 81-68 record but are technically behind Boston in the standings. The Texas Rangers have closed the gap in the standings a tad as well and now are just two games behind Boston, Seattle, and Houston.
Jazz Chisholm's statement on beating the Red Sox
Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is outspoken in general and taking down the Boston in the first two games of the series only added more fuel to the fire. On Saturday, Chisholm gave a statement on what this series means for New York, as transcribed by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
"That we're the best team in the league," Chisholm said on what this series means. "I feel like any team that thinks they're better than us, they should know when you step on the field that we're coming with relentlessness. We're coming to step on necks. We're not here to play around. We're going to do the job and get the job done."
The Red Sox have lost three straight games overall against the Yankees this season starting back towards the end of August. But, it can't be forgotten that Boston actually won eight straight games against the Yankees earlier in the season. These last two games haven't gone Boston's way and it feels like the sky is falling for the Red Sox with Roman Anthony injured and the offense struggling. Right now, things aren't going well. But, this team certainly can still make a lot of noise.
