Red Sox Expected To Announce Major Change This Week
The Boston Red Sox are going to look different in 2025 for sure.
Boston had a fantastic offseason and now looks like one of the best teams in the American League. The Red Sox have a chance to be really good in 2025, but most of the chatter has been about who will be playing third base.
The Red Sox signed Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers has appeared in just one Spring Training game and it was at designated hitter to this point. It seems like a pretty safe bet that Bregman could be the third baseman on Opening Day.
That hasn’t been announced by the team, though. Devers recently let it be known that he is willing to do anything to help the Red Sox win. MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam took a look at the roster decisions the team needs to make and said that he is expecting Boston to make it official that Devers will begin the season as DH this week.
"DH: (1) Rafael Devers," McAdam said. "The Red Sox have yet to make this official, but that will come this week. That leaves four spots among position players still to be claimed — the starting second base spot, a utility infield role, the backup catcher and another outfielder."
It’s a pretty big decision. It’s not shocking, though. Opening Day is under two weeks away. That’s not a lot of time to get fully up to speed. It seems like Bregman is in like for the third base job at least one Opening Day but it wouldn't be surprising to see both guys get time at the position throughout the season.
