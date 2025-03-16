Red Sox $90 Million Trade 'Isn't Impossible' With Decisions Coming
The Boston Red Sox have some big decisions on the way.
Opening Day is roughly two weeks away and the Red Sox are going to have to make some tough choices. Rafael Devers returned to the lineup on Saturday and seemingly will be ready to go for Opening Day. It wouldn't be shocking to see him at designated hitter on Opening Day as he continues to work his way up to speed.
Wilyer Abreu also returned to the lineup on Saturday and if he's ready to go for Opening Day, there could be a surplus of outfielders. One guy who both of these moves could impact is Masataka Yoshida.
He is working his way back fully into the mix as well, but has been hitting in games recently and has been pretty solid. He has made progress with his throwing after shoulder surgery, but what will the team do with him? If Devers isn't at DH on Opening Day, Yoshida seems like the obvious option. If Devers is at DH, things are more murky for Yoshida. Could he start the season on the Injured List until he can get time in the outfield? Could Boston make a move?
There are a lot of questions and the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham shared that a trade "isn't impossible" but isn't likely.
"Yoshida has yet to appear in the outfield as his surgically repaired right shoulder gains strength," Abraham said. "And there’s no need for a lefthanded hitting DH with Rafael Devers in that role. So what now?
"Yoshida could open the season on the IL, then slide into the outfield mix over time. A trade isn’t impossible, but good luck finding a partner given the three years and $55.8 million left on his contract."
Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million deal and is in the third year of it. There's a lot of questions with him right now.
