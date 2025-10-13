Red Sox Expected To Cut Ties With Former Top Prospect After 8 Seasons
As the dust settles on the Boston Red Sox's season, the composition of the team's organizational depth chart has already begun to change.
Players not on the 40-man roster have begun departing via free agency (though there's always a chance those players could re-sign if they don't find better opportunities on the open market). Those departures have included catcher Ali Sánchez, right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi, and infielder Abraham Toro.
All of those players appeared in at least one game for the Red Sox this season, but there could be others who depart despite spending the full year in the minor leagues.
Right-handed pitcher Bryan Mata, who was once a top prospect for the Red Sox and even participated in the 2018 Futures Game, will quite likely be one of those players.
Bryan Mata expected to elect free agency
In a recent article, insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote that Mata is expected to become a free agent after spending the entire season with Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox removed him from the 40-man roster last winter when he was designated for assignment.
"Expect more Red Sox minor leaguers (players not on the 40-man) to hit free agency soon," Cotillo wrote. "Among them: ... Bryan Mata."
Mata, 26, spent the entire year healthy and threw 67 1/3 innings for the Worcester Red Sox. It was trial by fire, as he put up a 5.08 ERA, with 73 hits and 39 walks allowed. His 91 strikeouts were somewhat impressive, but he couldn't keep runs off the board enough to earn real consideration for a big-league promotion.
With Mata, injuries have often been the story, as he missed all of 2021 and threw just 49 2/3 innings in 2023 and 2024 combined. Once considered a future starter, he was converted to a full-time relief role in case he was ever good enough at that to warrant a call-up as the last pitcher in the Boston bullpen.
Now, it appears Mata's time with the Red Sox has a solid chance to end. Boston might invite him back to spring training, as they did last year when he re-signed on a minor-league contract, but he could also decide it's time for a new organization after eight seasons of pitching on the Red Sox's farm.
