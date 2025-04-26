Red Sox Expected To Make Change To Make Room For Ex-All-Star
The Boston Red Sox are just a few days away from their big-ticket free agent signing from last year making his team debut.
Lucas Giolito signed with Boston as a pseduo replacement for Chris Sale. Boston was in rumors all throughout the offseason about the rotation and its only big moves was trading Sale to the Atlanta Braves and signing Giolito.
He unfortunately missed the entire season and has been on the Injured List to kick off the 2025 season as well. But, he very likely made his final minor league rehab assignment appearance on Friday.
Giolito struggled with six walks, but manager Alex Cora still said the team expects him to be with the team when they face the Toronto Blue Jays next week, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Manager Alex Cora said before Boston’s rainout Friday in Cleveland that Giolito 'should be with us in Toronto.' The Red Sox will play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Toronto and Giolito is expected to start Thursday," Smith said.
That's pretty huge. The Red Sox will get another former All-Star into the mix and will have their rotation the closest to full strength so far this season.
This will likely lead to a change, though, and Sean Newcomb unfortunately seems like the odd-man out, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"With Bello back (and good to go for Sunday in Cleveland on regular rest) and Giolito one rehab start away from his club debut, the Red Sox will be closer to full strength than they have been at any point this season," Cotillo said. "As expected, Cora signaled, lefty Sean Newcomb will likely be bumped from the group — though it remains possible he’ll get one more start."
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gets Update After Injury Scare