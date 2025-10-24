Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Expected To Pursue Kyle Schwarber In One Scenario

The Boston Red Sox could use some pop in the lineup...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) flips his bat after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
There have been people clamoring for the Boston Red Sox to pursue Kyle Schwarber for months.

FanSided Major League Baseball insider Robert Murray is someone who has been talking about a potential pairing for a while now. Boston fans obviously are familiar with Schwarber. The Red Sox acquired the prolific slugger in a trade with the Washington Nationals back in 2021, but he left in free agency afterward to join the Philadelphia Phillies.

Schwarber had an MVP-caliber year with the Phillies as he launched 56 home runs and drove in 132 runs, both of which led the National League. Now, he's heading to free agency. MassLive.com Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo noted that manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox "love" Schwarber and are expected to show "real interest" if the Phillies fail to re-sign him quickly.

"A team intent on capitalizing on its contention window will have to make bold, expensive moves, and one might be cutting bait with (Masataka Yoshida) — either by designating him for assignment or paying down a huge chunk of his contract in a trade — and looking for a true, impact bat to slot in every day," Cotillo said. "The two options there are clear in free agents Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso.

Could Kyle Schwarber return to Boston?

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Cora has been clear about his admiration for Schwarber, who the Red Sox love, and if a quick reunion with the Phillies doesn’t come together, expect Boston to show some real interest there. Doing so might force the club to spend something close to $50 million — yes, you read that right — on its DH spot between a Schwarber average annual value around $30 million and Yoshida’s sunk cost at $18 million. That, however, is what big-market, win-now teams do. Alonso fits the club as a DH much better than he does as a first baseman, where his defense is more than suspect."

If you're in the camp that has been pushing for the Red Sox to pursue Schwarber, this is one of the better updates you could get at this point in the offseason from one of the most respected Boston insiders out there. But, this idea does still hinge on the Phillies and how quickly they sign -- or don't sign -- him, as Cotillo noted. So, don't go buying jerseys yet.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

