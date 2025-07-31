Red Sox Explained: Breaking Down Surprising Trade Deadline
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is behind us now.
Months of rumors and speculation culminated in just two deals for the Red Sox. Rumors were building as we got closer to the trade deadline about how the Red Sox wanted to add a bullpen piece and starting pitcher. Although the Red Sox didn't land one of the big-name stars seemingly available, Boston did do what it wanted, though.
Here's a closer look at the Red Sox's trade deadline moves:
Acquired:
Steven Matz, left-handed pitcher (Relief) - St. Louis Cardinals
Dustin May, right-handed pitcher (Starter) - Los Angeles Dodgers
Traded Away:
Blaze Jordan, Infielder - St. Louis Cardinals
James Tibbs III (Red Sox No. 5 prospect) - Outfielder - Los Angeles Dodgers
Zach Ehrhard (No. 27 prospect) - Outfielder - Los Angeles Dodgers
The biggest surprise of the deadline surely is the Red Sox including Tibbs in the deal to acquire May. He was ranked as the Red Sox's No. 5 prospect on MLB.com and May is a rental. Both May and Matz will be free agents at the end of the season, although they do fill the holes Boston was looking for. May will fill the No. 5 spot in the rotation while Matz will provide another dependable reliever to an already strong bullpen.
Rumors swirled left and right with Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins popping up the most. As the deadline approached, reports surfaced that the Red Sox were making a push, but a deal didn't get done.
The deadline didn't provide fireworks for Boston, but the club also has starter Kyle Harrison working his way to Boston after being acquired in the Rafael Devers trade. Now, trade season is behind us and the focus solely is on the baseball ahead.