Red Sox Still Engaged In Trade Talks For 28-Year-Old All-Star

There aren't many teams better than the Boston Red Sox on paper right now.

Boston won 89 games in 2025 -- the fourth-most in the American League -- despite the fact that the club dealt with significant injuries in the rotation and at first base and traded Rafael Devers away. Boston has arguably the best young core in the league led by Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony and is just scratching the surface.

The Red Sox have done a good job adding pieces so far this offseason with time for more. Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Willson Contreras are good additions. Oviedo has some question marks, but Gray's and Contreras' resumes speak for themselves. Boston arguably is one piece away from really contending with the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays. Alex Bregman remains an option in free agency and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said on Monday the club remains in contact with the St. Louis Cardinals about Brendan Donovan.

Boston is still considering a handful of options

"The Cardinals remain in conversation with Boston, and the Red Sox have interest in Donovan," Goold wrote on Monday. "They haven't pivoted away, per se, just been involved in other pursuits. Buster Olney was among the folks reporting the Red Sox making a bid for Bregman, and that obviously is part of the calculus for Boston and its roster plans. Triston Casas would be of interest. The timing of his contract control fits the Cardinals' plans better. There's some redundancy with the left-handed bat and first base, but the Cardinals are busy gathering talent they can either play or trade, and Burleson's ability to play the outfield or an opening DH makes a fit possible.

"I have not had Bello mentioned to me by anyone. That could be because he's not in play (which would make a lot of sense), or that could be a limit on my end to the information I've been able to confirm. The Red Sox are huge Bello fans. He's got a good contract for him, and he should be part of the future of their rotation. The Red Sox already traded the Cardinals two pitchers competing for a spot in their rotation. Not sure why would they also trade one of the best young pitchers who was 23 percent better than league average in 166 innings this past season."

Donovan doesn't have the pedigree Bregman does. But he would be a good addition if the Red Sox went that route. He was an All-Star in 2025 and can play all over the field and do so at an elite level. He has a Gold Glove Award under his belt and slashed .287/.353/.422 in 2025. This is still something to watch.

