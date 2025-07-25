Red Sox Eyeing Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcántara: Report
The Boston Red Sox have a 55-49 record entering play on Friday and have the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot, as of writing.
Boston is talented and already is considered to be a contender in the American League, but there's room for growth and that starts with the starting rotation. This has been a popular talking point over the last few weeks and is only going to intensify over the next few days as the trade deadline gets closer and closer.
Trades have started to pop up around the league already, for example the New York Yankees reportedly acquired infielder Ryan McMahon. Boston has the tools needed to get some sort of deal done and MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Boston has shown interest in Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara.
"There’s little question that pitching remains the Red Sox’ primary target as the deadline inches closer," McAdam said. "In recent days, the Sox have, according to a source, contacted the Miami Marlins to discuss Sandy Alcantara, though to date, no names have been exchanged.
"Similarly, the Red Sox have signaled interest in Dylan Cease, who would be a rental. The Padres, in their never-ending quest to acquire Duran, proposed a package involving Cease, catching prospect Ethan Salas and another prospect (not shortstop Leo de Vries) for Duran, which was quickly rejected."
Alcántara is a Cy Young Award winner under contract next season and also has a club option for the 2027 season. That's the type of addition that would move the needle.