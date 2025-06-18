Red Sox Failed To Acquire Coveted Prospect In Rafael Devers-Giants Trade
The Boston Red Sox reportedly didn't get the return they wanted from the San Francisco Giants in the Rafael Devers trade.
This news is sure to rile up Red Sox fans.
According to a new report, the Red Sox zeroed in on San Francisco's 20-year-old first base prospect Bryce Eldridge in the Devers negotiations, but the Giants wouldn't budge on Eldridge.
“It took nearly four weeks of negotiations to agree on the player package," wrote Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
"In the early stages, the Red Sox insisted upon 20-year-old first base prospect Bryce Eldridge but the Giants refused to consider including him in the deal. When the talks began to gain considerable momentum, Posey took the matter to Giants chairman Greg Johnson."
Eldridge, a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 16 overall), has quickly emerged as one of baseball’s most promising young talents.
A 6-foot-7, 223-pound switch-hitter, Eldridge has drawn comparisons to Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson for his blend of power and defensive potential at first base. In 2024, he slashed .291/.368/.497 across Low-A San Jose and High-A Eugene, hitting 23 home runs and driving in 92 RBIs in 123 games.
The Red Sox’s interest in Eldridge was driven by their need for a long-term solution at first base, especially after Triston Casas’ season-ending knee injury in May 2025.
Eldridge’s inclusion in the deal could have softened the blow for Red Sox fans, but it wasn't meant to be.
Were the Red Sox fleeced?
