Red Sox Fan Favorite Analyst Revises Jim Bowden's Opinion On Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox Nation exploded into worrisome disarray this week as Rafael Devers vehemently declared he isn’t interested in moving from third base.
Fans and analysts alike are divided as to how the Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the club should proceed with the situation.
Newcomer Alex Bregman diffused the tension by saying he’ll play anywhere. Triston Casas re-escalated tensions by defending his teammate Devers’ approach and calling Devers the best third baseman in baseball.
Cora has handled the situation with grace and no one’s worried that there is any legitimate clubhouse friction.
At the same time, it’s still unclear how Cora will handle the infield positions.
Bregman has reportedly been taking Spring Training reps at both second base and third. A Gold Glover at third base last season, Bregman is undoubtedly the superior fielder to Devers at the position.
But some feel that moving Devers to DH wouldn’t be the best decision.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden believes Cora should keep Devers at third and play Bregman at second. Bowden posted this opinion to X on Thursday.
“The #RedSox should start this year with Casas 1B, Bregman 2B, Story SS, and Devers 3B, even though it's not the best defensive alignment,” Bowden wrote.
“The org committed $313.5m to Devers, and at age 28, you don't make him a full-time DH. If it doesn't work, then they can always reevaluate later. Keep ur star happy and carry on.”
NESN’s Lou Merloni had an interesting response to Bowden’s post.
Merloni reposted Bowden while saying the following:
“They may start the year like that BECAUSE it’s their best defensive lineup.”
Most proponents of moving Devers to DH — a strategy not championed by either Bowden or Merloni — argue that doing so would create an opportunity at second base for rising star Kristian Campbell, or otherwise allow Ceddanne Rafaela to move into the infield, creating space in the outfield for another of Boston’s Big 3 prospects, Roman Anthony.
Surely, Merloni is taking this alternate lineup into account but still feels that having both Bregman and Devers in the field — experienced stars at the big league level — gives the Red Sox a stronger defense than playing Campbell or Vaughn Grissom at second.
Position puzzles like this tend to work themselves out as the season reveals who is hitting. Both Devers and Bregman promise to be fixtures in Boston’s everyday lineup, and Bowden/Merloni (and Triston Casas!) might be onto something.
