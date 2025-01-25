Expert Discusses Elite Red Sox Prospect: 'Looks Like A Big Leaguer'
While the Boston Red Sox are trying to win now, no one can deny how bright their future is.
Major League Baseball’s brand new prospect rankings indicate that the Red Sox have four players in the top 100: Franklin Arias (No. 76), Marcelo Mayer (No. 12), Kristian Campbell (No. 7), and Roman Anthony (No. 2).
Campbell’s meteoric rise last season has turned some scouts into believers that he’s the Red Sox’s best prospect, but the consensus is that Anthony is not only the cream of Boston’s crop but the best MLB prospect overall outside of Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Roki Sasaki.
Anthony has generated electrifying excitement in Red Sox media over the past calendar year. The hype’s been arguably out of control at times, as the 20-year-old Anthony has been compared to Ted Williams and David Ortíz.
There’s also been chatter that Anthony could land a massive deal in the $80 million range before registering an MLB at-bat.
All of this, and yet speculation persists that Anthony will not be part of Boston’s 2025 Opening Day lineup.
With the release of MLB Pipeline’s new Top 100, MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo discussed many of the prospects this week, including Anthony.
“He looks like a big leaguer,” Mayo said of Anthony.
“His approach at the plate is of a veteran big leaguer. And he’s 20. He’s going to impact the big leagues at some point.”
“It’s not for nothing that in our executive survey, a lot of people picked him for American League Rookie of the Year and the best prospect in baseball.”
Anthony’s upside is undeniable. The question remains, will he receive ample opportunity in 2025 at the big league level?
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has indicated that Ceddanne Rafaela will be starting in center field, which means that Boston is fully stocked on outfield starters, with Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu joining Rafaela.
When — and at what position — will Anthony debut for the Red Sox?
