Red Sox Fan-Favorite Facing Season-Ending Surgery: Insider
The Boston Red Sox are currently missing a key piece of the infield but it sounds like there's a real chance that he could miss the rest of the season.
Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer is dealing with a sprained wrist, although the exact details about the injury haven't been shared at this time. Right now, it's seemingly up in the air what's going to happen with him. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the team is "optimistic" that he will play again in 2025.
"Obviously we’re all optimistic," Breslow said. "That’s the reason that he’s going with this path (of receiving an injection in his wrist). We believe that it gives him the best chance to get back on the field this season, and I think it’s a credit to him to try to do anything he can to get back...I’m not the medical expert to try and put a percentage on the probability that it works, but we’re obviously all going to be hopeful that it does."
Mayer received an anti-inflammation injection on Saturday and now the team is waiting to see if it works. Manager Alex Cora talked about it, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"He really wants to get back and this is the route,” Cora said before Saturday’s game against the Astros at Fenway Park. “We’ll see how he reacts to it, then we’ll go from there...We have to wait three days to see if it works. And then he starts doing baseball activities and see how he reacts to it."
On the more negative side, USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that Mayer could be facing season-ending surgery.
"Boston Red Sox rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer’s sprained wrist is more serious than the Red Sox initially envisioned, and season-ending surgery is a possibility after consulting with specialists," Nightengale said.
We will have to wait a few more days to see if the injection worked.
