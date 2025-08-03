Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox-Astros Drama Explained: Héctor Neris Addresses Blow Up

The Red Sox and Astros had some drama on Saturday...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Houston Astros second base Jose Altuve (27) hat on the field during batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox took on the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon and came out on top, 7-3.

It was a wild game and there was even some drama. Houston Astros hurler Héctor Neris got into it with Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson to the point that the benches cleared.

Initially, it wasn’t clear what led to the drama, but after the game, Neris shed some light on it, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Reliever Hector Neris appeared to direct some displeasure toward Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson after Carlos Narváez grounded out to shortstop to end the inning and after Hudson responded to an animated Neris, players and coaches poured out of both dugouts," Cotillo said. "The umpiring crew got between the teams as Astros first baseman Christian Walker held back Neris...

"'Nothing,' (Neris) said when asked what he said to Hudson. 'It’s part of the game. Something funny.'"

"'Maybe yes, maybe no,' he said when asked if he thought the Red Sox had his pitches. 'But just wanted to concentrate. In this situation, I don’t think about it. I want to do what I’m feeling right in the moment. Just wanted to feel better to concentrate on the guy at home plate. Just wanted to move on and keep on the guy on home plate, not worrying about him.'"

The Red Sox ended up coming out on top, but there's still another opportunity for drama. Boston will face off against the Astros on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

