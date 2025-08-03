Red Sox-Astros Drama Explained: Héctor Neris Addresses Blow Up
The Boston Red Sox took on the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon and came out on top, 7-3.
It was a wild game and there was even some drama. Houston Astros hurler Héctor Neris got into it with Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson to the point that the benches cleared.
Initially, it wasn’t clear what led to the drama, but after the game, Neris shed some light on it, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Reliever Hector Neris appeared to direct some displeasure toward Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson after Carlos Narváez grounded out to shortstop to end the inning and after Hudson responded to an animated Neris, players and coaches poured out of both dugouts," Cotillo said. "The umpiring crew got between the teams as Astros first baseman Christian Walker held back Neris...
"'Nothing,' (Neris) said when asked what he said to Hudson. 'It’s part of the game. Something funny.'"
"'Maybe yes, maybe no,' he said when asked if he thought the Red Sox had his pitches. 'But just wanted to concentrate. In this situation, I don’t think about it. I want to do what I’m feeling right in the moment. Just wanted to feel better to concentrate on the guy at home plate. Just wanted to move on and keep on the guy on home plate, not worrying about him.'"
The Red Sox ended up coming out on top, but there's still another opportunity for drama. Boston will face off against the Astros on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET.